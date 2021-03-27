Police Apprehend 2 Juveniles After Racist Graffiti Discovered at Mokena Park

Charges were pending against two juveniles, the Mokena Police Department announced Saturday, following the discovery of racist and sexually-oriented graffiti at a community park last week.

As first reported Wednesday, racist graffiti was found March 20 at Prairie Ridge Park.

Pictures provided by resident Rebecca Howey show hate speech and racial slurs against the Asian, Black and LGBTQ communities. Damage exceeded $10,000, according to the village's park district.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects after locating a spray paint can and determining where it was purchased, Mokena police said in a news release.

Both offenders were detained and provided written statements regarding their involvement in the incident, police said.