Police Announce Arrest in Fatal Shooting of Couple at Chicago's Puerto Rican Parade

Chicago police announced an arrest Saturday afternoon in the deadly shooting of a couple at the city's Puerto Rican People's Day Parade last month.

Anthony Lornezi, 34, was arrested Friday night in San Diego, California in the parking lot of an apartment complex and charged with first degree murder, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced.

Lorenzi fled to California after the the shooting, but was located using surveillance by Chicago police, Brown said. He has had 26 felony arrests and seven convictions.

"We will go to great lengths to find offenders who commit crime in Chicago," Brown said. "There's no where to run. There's no where to hide. We will find you. We will go to great lengths to make sure that happens."

Yasmin Perez and Gyo Arzuaga were shot after what police call a minor traffic accident Saturday evening on West Division Street in Humboldt Park. Authorities say several men ambushed the couple in the middle of the street, the whole confrontation captured on a disturbing surveillance video that has gone viral.

Arzuaga died after he was shot in the head, and Perez subsequently died from her injuries. The couple left behind two children, according to friends and family.

Over the past few weeks, friends and family of the couple have expressed their grief and shock, sending praying that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“When I first found out, I didn’t want to believe it,” friend Jeanette Rodriguez said. “They were just great people overall.”