Police: 70 Lbs. of Pot, Weapons Found on Juice WRLD’s Plane

Police and federal agents had been waiting for Juice WRLD's plane to land at Midway Airport even before the rapper suffered a fatal medical emergency, authorities said Monday.

According to Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, and his entourage "were intercepted by the police department and FBI officials as they entered the lobby" of the Atlantic Aviation Hangar after traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago early Sunday morning.

A search of luggage aboard the Gulfstream jet found 41 "vacuum-sealed" bags with a total of 70 pounds of marijuana and six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, police said.

Investigators also said they found two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and "metal-piercing bullets."

That's when Guglielmi said Higgins began convulsing.

An agent administered two doses of Narcan, which is given during emergencies believed to be caused by opioid overdoses.

Higgins did wake up after the seizure but was "incoherent and bleeding from the mouth," authorities said.

Among those who were with him at the time were two security guards and his girlfriend, who told police her boyfriend did not have any known medical issues but regularly takes Percocet and "has a drug problem."

The cause and manner of death for Higgins remained pending Mondayafternoon, with cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology tests needed, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Two men who were with the rapper at the time have been charged with weapons violations unrelated to his death, according to police.

Christopher Long, 36, of Bueno Park, California, was charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said. Henry Dean, 27, of Chicago, was charged with two concealed-carry firearms violations and with having a high-capacity magazine, all misdemeanors, according to police.

The two men were next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

No drug charges had been filed against those on board the flight as of Monday afternoon, according to Guglielmi. An investigation remains ongoing.