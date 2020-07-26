Police: 2 Brothers Electrocuted When Sailboat Hits Power Line

Police in southwestern Michigan say two brothers were electrocuted when the mast of the sailboat they were moving hit a power line.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said Sunday that the brothers were transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and were reported in stable condition.

Authorities say the men, ages 31 and 19, were accidentally electrocuted while moving a sailboat in LaGrnage Township when the mast struck a power line running to a house.

They were transported by ambulance and helicopter to the hospital. Police say the incident remains under investigation.