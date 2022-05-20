Chicago

Police: 1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Chicago Shooting

One person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side.

One person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police did not release their names or ages.

No additional details about the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

