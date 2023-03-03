Polar Plunge to Send Thousands Sprinting Into Frigid Lake Michigan This Weekend

The 2023 Polar Plunge is set to take place at Chicago's North Avenue Beach this weekend, sending thousands of participants -- many in costume -- sprinting into frigid Lake Michigan water all for a good cause.

The annual event raises funds for the Special Olympics Chicago.

The fundraiser, which is in its 23rd year, was designed to support the more than 7,500 Special Olympics athletes who compete year-round in Chicago. Last year, more than $1.6 million dollars were raised. This year is on track to match, if not beat, that number.

Anyone up for a freezing cold bath at 7 a.m.? Watch NBC 5 morning hosts Michelle Releford, Kye Martin and Alicia Roman hit the dunk tank bullseye to release fellow anchor J.C. Navarrete straight into a giant, ice cold bucket. Several NBC 5 reporters will be participating in this Sunday's Polar Plunge at Lake Michigan, and NBC 5 will stream the ice-cold event live.

The winter tradition is "historically the largest and most well-known plunge event," according to its website, with nearly 4,000 participants expected to participate.

For those looking to support a loved one, friend or even an NBC 5 reporter, you can watch it all live this weekend right here.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, with the first waves of plungers dipping in around 10:30 a.m.

Check back for more this weekend.