This year’s Polar Plunge Chicago raised more than a million dollars for charity and saw thousands of people brave the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.

According to organizers, more than 4,800 people participated in the event, jumping into water that clocked in at a mere 35 degrees on Sunday morning. A total of 268 teams were part of the massive event at North Avenue Beach.

Organizers say that the 25th annual event raised $1.7 million for charitable causes, with more donations still coming in even as attendees headed home to dry off and warm up on Sunday.

According to officials, the Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Illinois. Special Children’s Charities helps to fund programming and activities for individuals with disabilities in the city of Chicago.

Plungers were given complimentary hot chocolate after diving into Lake Michigan, and were encouraged to bring warm clothes, shoes and towels, along with their very best costumes.

Similar events took place around the Chicago area this weekend, including in Crystal Lake, where those participating raised more than $125,000. Manteno participants also raised massive amounts, with more than $200,000 in donations coming in from the event.