The iconic Polar Express Train won't return to Chicago for 2024 — but it will come to a suburb

The Polar Express Train Ride is one of the most iconic Chicago Christmas traditions for the holiday season. But will it return in 2024?

According to organizers, construction won't allow it to -- but it will still be close by in a Chicago suburb.

"We regret to announce that The Polar Express Train Ride will not operate in Chicago in 2024 due to extensive city street reconstruction above Union Station," a message posted to the event's website said. "We understand this event is an important experience for families and hope to return in the future."

Organizers in August first announced that the event would not return this year, saying that the Polar Express Train Ride "would not operate" for 2024. It later cited the construction above Union Station as the reason.

The event was also canceled because of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and staffing shortages in 2022. It had a short run in 2021 but was not the full length ride Chicago is used to.

But there's some good news, too: Those in the suburbs and the Midwest will still get the chance to partake in the event. While it won't stop in Chicago, tickets are available for the 2024 Polar Express Train Ride at the following suburban location:

Fox River Trolley Museum -- Elgin, Illinois: Nov. 30 through Dec. 22

According to organizers, very limited tickets are available.

It will also stop near Illinois on the following dates (The 2024 Polar Express Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is sold out).

The train ride pays homage to "The Polar Express" movie, complete with tickets, hot chocolate and even Santa.

Sounds of the movie's soundtrack echo through the train ride, and passengers are made to feel like they're truly living in the movie. Each guest is even gifted a silver sleigh bell by Santa himself.