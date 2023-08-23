6 cold-weather activities to look ahead to on 1 of Chicago's hottest days of the year

With heat index levels of up to 118 degrees and high temperatures close to 100, Chicago may break a few heat-related records Wednesday. But with Polar Express Chicago tickets on sale and Spirit Halloween stores already open, the cold-weather daydreaming has already begun.

As the heat across Northeastern Illinois sets in, here are six cool-weather events and activities to look ahead to.

Polar Express at Chicago Union Station

Passengers can relive the magic of The Polar Express at Chicago Union Station this December with the punch of a golden ticket.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, The Polar Express train brings passengers along an hour-long recreation of the classic children’s story.

Tickets can be purchased from their separate tiers starting at $55 for adults and $47 for children ages 2-11 with standard departures set at $67 for adult and $59 per child. Premium departures are offered at $80 for adults and $72 for children.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Aug 23, though groups of 20+ may begin booking tickets on Aug. 17. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Lincoln Park Fall Fest and ZooLights

"The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner," Lincoln Park Zoo says, as the zoo gears up for Fall Fest in September and ZooLights in November.

According to officials, Fall Fest is free, family-friendly and features musical entertainment, story times, chalk art, pumpkin carving and more. Ticketed experiences are also available, the Zoo says.

Fall Fest runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 29.

ZooLights begins in November and features a twinkling light maze, costumed carolers, a garden-themed light show and more. Tickets begin at $7 per person. Hours vary.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America

Before Halloween officially arrives, you'll be able to participate in one of the Chicago area's scariest festivals - Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America.

Planned from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29, the annual event at the Gurnee amusement park features a number of haunted attractions, live performances and a whole lot more.

More information can be found here.

Chirstkindlemarket

It may be more than 100 days until Christmas, but Chicago’s iconic Christkindlmarket has revealed its opening date for the 2023 holiday season.

The market, with locations in Aurora, Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, has become a winter staple for Chicago residents and visitors, and we are just three months away from its opening.

According to officials, the Christkindlmarket will celebrate its opening on Nov. 17, and will remain open through Dec. 24.

You can find more information here.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes, along with several other pumpkin-flavored drinks are set to return to Starbucks stores Thursday, officials said.

Starbucks says that along with the beloved PSL, there are other fall menu items returning to menus, including two new seasonal beverages, the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and more.

At 7-Eleven, Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the 2023 season launched earlier this month.