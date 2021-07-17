Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Chicago Will Hold Giant Egg in Maggie Daley Park This Weekend

A giant Pokémon GO egg can be found in Chicago's Maggie Daley Park this weekend as part of a global, virtual event for players worldwide.

Niantic picked 20 cities to host in-person activities for the Pokémon GO Fest from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., with Chicago being the biggest event, organizers said.

The event will consist of Legendary Pokémon raids live with trainers from around the world, all teaming up to catch rare Pokémon characters, which will be projected onto a 50-foot tall Egg, according to organizers.

Located at 337 E. Randolph St., Niantic will also have giveaways on The Great Lawn, as well as photo opportunities at Navy Pier and Ogden Plaza.

Niantic will be handing out wristbands to the first 1,000 people at Maggie Daley Park Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis to watch the event live and account for social distancing. The event will also be hosted on this livestream.