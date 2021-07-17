pokemon go

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Chicago Will Hold Giant Egg in Maggie Daley Park This Weekend

The first 1,000 people at Maggie Daley Park Saturday will receive tickets on a first-come, first-served basis to watch the event live

A giant Pokémon GO egg can be found in Chicago's Maggie Daley Park this weekend as part of a global, virtual event for players worldwide.

Niantic picked 20 cities to host in-person activities for the Pokémon GO Fest from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., with Chicago being the biggest event, organizers said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The event will consist of Legendary Pokémon raids live with trainers from around the world, all teaming up to catch rare Pokémon characters, which will be projected onto a 50-foot tall Egg, according to organizers.

Local

coronavirus vaccine 29 mins ago

COVID Vaccine Pop-Ups: Here's Where to Get an Appointment in Chicago

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny as Warming Trend Begins

Located at 337 E. Randolph St., Niantic will also have giveaways on The Great Lawn, as well as photo opportunities at Navy Pier and Ogden Plaza.

Niantic will be handing out wristbands to the first 1,000 people at Maggie Daley Park Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis to watch the event live and account for social distancing. The event will also be hosted on this livestream.

This article tagged under:

pokemon gomaggie daley parkPokemonpokemon go festthe great lawn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us