Podcast: Would Blackhawks Have Been a Playoff Team Last Season Under Luke Richardson?

Would Hawks have been a playoff team last year under Richardson?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How would last season's roster have done with Luke Richardson as the head coach? What kind of culture is Richardson building and how will it help the rebuild? What's the record for most goalies used in a single season? Should we not be that worried about the Blackhawks' hot start to the season? The guys answer that and more.

1:40 - What kind of culture is Luke Richardson building and how will it help this rebuild?

7:40 - What's the NHL record for most goaltenders used in a single season?

11:05 - Could Anton Khudobin be the Blackhawks' trade radar?

16:20 - Would the Blackhawks have been a playoff team last season under Richardson?

20:25 - Should we not be too worried about the Blackhawks "failing to tank" because of how deep the 2023 draft class is?

24:20 - What are the odds the Blackhawks become buyers instead of sellers?

32:15 - How do you feel about bringing back the black alternates? Home whites and away red?

