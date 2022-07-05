Podcast: Will Blackhawks Trade Alex DeBrincat Ahead of 2022 NHL Draft?

Podcast: Will Hawks trade DeBrincat ahead of NHL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on whether Alex DeBrincat will be traded ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The guys also discuss the futures of Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, and what else could happen between now and Thursday.

1:00 - Will Alex DeBrincat be traded before Thursday's draft?

16:00 - Will Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome be back with the Blackhawks?

20:50 - What other trades could happen this week?

23:10 - Could Kirby Dach be moved?

