Podcast: Why Blackhawks Are Moving on From Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Why Hawks are moving on from Kubalik, Strome

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about why Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome were not tendered qualifying offers by the Blackhawks. The guys also discuss Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly being bought out, Duncan Keith reportedly retiring, and Derek King being brought back as an assistant on head coach Luke Richardson's staff. 

2:00 - Thoughts on Blackhawks moving on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome

10:20 - What could Strome's next contract look like?

19:10 - Why the Blackhawks bought out the contracts of Borgstrom and Connolly

24:25 - Duncan Keith is reportedly retiring, and why he's the greatest defenseman in franchise history

39:30 - Former interim head coach Derek King will be back as an assistant

