Podcast: Which Pending UFAs, RFAs Should Blackhawks Bring Back in 2023-24?

Podcast: Which pending UFAs, RFAs should Hawks bring back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau dive into Chicago's pending restricted and unrestricted free agents and play a game of "bring back" or "let go." What will Philipp Kurashev's next contract look like? Will Andreas Athanasiou and Caleb Jones be back?

1:10 - Bring back or let go: Andreas Athanasiou (UFA)

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

4:20 - Bring back or let go: Jujhar Khaira (UFA)

5:25 - Bring back or let go: Buddy Robinson (UFA)

6:08 - Bring back or let go: Andreas Englund (UFA)

8:40 - Bring back or let go: Alex Stalock (UFA)

10:00 - Bring back or let go: Anders Bjork (RFA)

11:30 - Bring back or let go: Austin Wagner (RFA)

12:25 - Bring back or let go: Philipp Kurashev (RFA)

13:45 - Bring back or let go: Caleb Jones (RFA)

15:20 - Bring back or let go: Ian Mitchell (RFA)

16:15 - Bring back or let go: Joey Anderson (RFA)

17:35 - Bring back or let go: Arvid Soderblom (RFA)

18:35 - Bring back or let go: Alec Regula (RFA)

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.