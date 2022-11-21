Podcast: Which Numbers Should Blackhawks Retire After Marian Hossa?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the Blackhawks officially raising Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters and the memorable ceremony. The guys also debate who might be next and which members of the championship core should have their numbers retired.

0:25 - Thoughts on the Marian Hossa jersey retirement ceremony

6:10 - Which other Blackhawks should have their numbers retired and could there be a ring of honor?

14:15 - The Blackhawks were so good

21:30 - The incredible David Yarrow photo of the Blackhawks reenacting The Last Supper

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

