Podcast: Which Former Blackhawk Has Best Chance at Cup: Hagel, Keith Or Panarin?

Podcast: Which former Blackhawk has best chance at Cup?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate which former Chicago player has the best chance at winning this year's Stanley Cup: Brandon Hagel, Duncan Keith or Artemi Panarin? The guys also discuss the controversial Cale Makar goal that was ruled onside, thoughts on the NHL's first season with new broadcasting partners TNT and ESPN, and their predictions on who will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

1:20 - Do you still think the playoff format should be changed?

6:50 - Did the NHL get the Cale Makar review right?

20:15 - Should all goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs be reviewed for offside?

27:30 - Why isn't ESPN using John Buccigross more?

36:00 - What should Colorado and Edmonton do in goal?

44:50 - Predictions for Western and Eastern Conference Final

52:30 - Which former Blackhawk has the best chance at winning this year's Stanley Cup: Brandon Hagel, Duncan Keith or Artemi Panarin?

