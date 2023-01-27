Podcast: Which Blackhawks Outside of Kane and Toews Could Garner Trade Interest?

Podcast: Which Hawks outside of Kane, Toews could garner trade interest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau on the Blackhawks winning seven of their last 10 games and whether there's no tanking in the NHL. The guys also talk about Jaxson Stauber's first two NHL starts and where he fits into the depth chart moving forward. Plus, the latest update on Alex Stalock and which Blackhawks outside of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could garner trade interest?

0:00 - No tanking? Blackhawks win 7 of 10 games

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

2:22 - Patrick Kane was flying against Calgary

5:00 - Thoughts on Jaxson Stauber and where he might fit into the depth chart moving forward

12:25 - The latest on Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock

17:43 - Outside of Kane and Toews, which other Blackhawks could garner trade interest?

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.