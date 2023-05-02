Podcast: Where Will Patrick Kane Play in 2023-24 After Early Exit With Rangers?

Podcast: Where will Patrick Kane play in 2023-24? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about where Patrick Kane might play in 2023-24 after the New York Rangers' early exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plus, the guys recap a chaotic first round, debate their early Conn Smythe Trophy front-runners, and make their second-round predictions.

1:30 - Recapping one of the more entertaining first rounds in recent memory

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

19:20 - Who is the Conn Smythe Trophy front-runner after the first round?

25:20 - Where will Patrick Kane play in 2023-24?

37:35 - Second round predictions

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.