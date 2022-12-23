Podcast: Where Do Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Rank Among Chicago Sports Duos?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Where do Kane, Toews rank among Chicago sports duos? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate where Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews rank among the best duos in Chicago sports history. They also get into who the best duo is in the NHL right now.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us