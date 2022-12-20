Podcast: When Will the Blackhawks Be Playoff Contenders Again?

Podcast: When will Hawks be playoff contenders again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate when the Blackhawks will be playoff contenders again. If they land Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli, does that speed up the rebuild? Are the Blackhawks better positioned than Anaheim to finish last? The guys also discuss why Alex Stalock's return is coming at a great time, Jarred Tinordi heading back to the injured reserve list with a facial fracture, what to expect from Isaak Phillips and more.

01:30 - Why Alex Stalock's return is coming at a great time

06:30 - Jarred Tinordi suffers facial fracture, and whether he could garner interest at the trade deadline

11:30 - Thoughts on Ottawa reportedly inquiring on Seth Jones

13:20 - What to expect from Isaak Phillips

18:08 - Are the Blackhawks better positioned than Anaheim to finish last?

31:44 - When will the Blackhawks be playoff contenders again?

