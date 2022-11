Podcast: What we’re thankful for, Blackhawks edition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about what they’re thankful for and what Blackhawks fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.