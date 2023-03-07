Podcast: What to Watch for in Final Month of Blackhawks' Season

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on what they're watching the rest of the season post-trade deadline. Plus, the guys talk about Alex Stalock's season, Anders Bjork's strong early impression, Lukas Reichel is finally on the top power-play unit and much more.

1:30 - Alex Stalock continues to shine when healthy

5:40 - Anders Bjork making a strong early impression

7:12 - Lukas Reichel is finally on the top power-play unit

11:19 - Injury updates on Andreas Englund, Jonathan Toews and Austin Wagner

15:30 - What we're watching the rest of the season post-trade deadline

28:51 - Will Philipp Kurashev be part of the Blackhawks' future when they're contenders again?

