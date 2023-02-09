Podcast: What Now for Patrick Kane, Blackhawks After Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: What now for Kane, Hawks after Rangers acquire Tarasenko? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on how the Vladimir Tarasenko blockbuster trade to the New York Rangers impacts Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Could Kane stay in Chicago beyond the March 3 trade deadline? If the Rangers are out of the running, what options does Kane have? Plus, an update on Jonathan Toews, whether the NHL will ever get close to the NBA when it comes to player movement and much more.

0:37 - Update on Jonathan Toews

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

6:05 - How Vladimir Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Patrick Kane, Blackhawks

30:22 - Will the NHL ever get close to the NBA when it comes to player movement?

46:37 - Jarred Tinordi is a warrior

Local

Health & Science 27 mins ago

Chicago's Top Doctor Offers ‘Deep Dive' Into Fungus at Center of Zombie Apocalypse in ‘The Last of Us'

Chicago Auto Show 39 mins ago

EV's Move to Mainstream at Chicago Auto Show

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us