Podcast: What Grade Would You Give Blackhawks for Trade Deadline Moves?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Patrick Kane's debut with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and how weird it was to see him in blue. Plus, they hand out a letter grade to Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson for his trade deadline moves and share their thoughts on a crazy deadline around the NHL, and which teams made the best deals.

0:30 - Thoughts on Patrick Kane's debut with the Rangers

12:10 - What grade would you give Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson for his trade deadline moves?

27:00 - A crazy trade deadline around the NHL, and which teams made the best deals

