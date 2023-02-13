Podcast: Thoughts on Patrick Kane's Candid Comments on Vladimir Tarasenko Trade

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau share their thoughts on Patrick Kane's candid comments on the Vladimir Tarasenko trade to Rangers and why Kane feels his nagging hip injury is overblown. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from Pat's radio interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, how the eventual Jakob Chychrun trade could impact the market for Jake McCabe, and a shoutout to the Blackhawks' 2022 draft class, which is thriving early on.

2:37 - Thoughts on Patrick Kane's candid comments on Vladimir Tarasenko trade to Rangers

21:27 - Takeaways from Pat's radio interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman

32:20 - How eventual Jakob Chychrun trade could impact Jake McCabe, Blackhawks

38:08 - Blackhawks 2022 draft class is thriving

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

