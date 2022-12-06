Podcast: Thoughts on Jacob Trouba Hit and Whether NHL Should Modify Rulebook

Podcast: Thoughts on Trouba hit, whether NHL should modify rulebook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau share their thoughts on the Jacob Trouba hit and whether the NHL should modify its rulebook to make those types of hits illegal. The guys also weigh in on fighting, the likelihood of Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin potentially reuniting with the New York Rangers, Chicago's goaltending situation and much more.

0:50 - Takeaways from weekend in New York

7:05 - Thoughts on the Jacob Trouba hit and whether the NHL should modify its rulebook

17:15 - Should the NHL ban fighting?

23:50 - What's the possibility of Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin reuniting with the New York Rangers?

33:00 - Is Kane the greatest American-born player ever?

39:00 - Injuries to Petr Mrazek, Alex Stalock isn't ideal for Chicago's goaltending depth

