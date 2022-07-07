Podcast: The Rebuild Is on After Blackhawks Trade Kirby Dach, Alex DeBrincat

Podcast: The rebuild is on after Hawks trade Dach, DeBrincat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and James Neveau recap a busy day on Day 1 of the NHL Draft that saw Chicago trade Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and acquire three first-round picks. Plus, Charlie Roumeliotis joins the show from Montreal to offer his takeaways from GM Kyle Davidson's media availability and explain why the moves were made.

