Podcast: The Latest on Patrick Kane as Rumors About Potential Trade With Rangers Swirl

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on the latest trade rumors surrounding Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers. Plus, the guys talk about the Nikita Zaitsev trade, David Gust's journey after earning an NHL contract at age 29 and more.

0:30 - The latest on Patrick Kane trade rumors

7:55 - What would a potential return package look like for the Blackhawks in a Kane trade with Rangers?

12:00 - Thoughts on the Nikita Zaitsev acquisition for Chicago

15:30 - David Gust's journey from nearly retiring to signing NHL contract with hometown Blackhawks

