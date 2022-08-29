Podcast: The Best and Worst NHL Jerseys, and Our Favorite Blackhawks Outdoor Sweater

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: The best and worst NHL jerseys

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau break down their favorite and least favorite NHL jerseys, which ones are the best outside of the Original Six teams, and which sweaters teams should bring back. The guys also debate their favorite Blackhawks outdoor game jersey. Plus, Charlie and James make the case that the NHL should go back to home whites. You can watch this episode on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel!

