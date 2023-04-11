Podcast: Tank Update and Blackhawks 2022-23 Season Awards

Podcast: Tank update and Hawks 2022-23 season awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide a tank update and hand out their team awards for the 2022-23 season, including best offensive player, defensive player, inspirational player, comeback player, most improved player and more. Plus, the guys weigh in on Jonathan Toews having a goal overturned in what could have been his second-to-last home game.

1:00 - Blackhawks let the lead slip away against Minnesota

4:00 - Did you agree with the Jonathan Toews goal being overturned?

7:37 - Marcus Foligno's wake-up call to Wild

10:47 - The Katchouk-Khaira-Anderson line continues to shine

14:36 - Tank update

25:00 - Rockford IceHogs trying to stave off Chicago Wolves in playoff race

28:30 - Blackhawks 2022-23 end-of-season awards

