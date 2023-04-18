Podcast: Takeaways From Blackhawks Exit Interviews, First-Round Playoff Picks

Podcast: Takeaways from Hawks exit interviews, 1st round picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau tie up some loose ends and offer their takeaways from Chicago's exit interviews. Plus, the guys give their first-round predictions of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

1:00 - Takeaways from Alex Stalock's exit interview

4:40 - Takeaways from Andreas Athanasiou's exit interview

11:25 - Takeaways from Jujhar Khaira's exit interview

14:00 - Takeaways from Seth Jones' exit interview

22:40 - Takeaways from Connor Murphy's exit interview

25:50 - Takeaways from Jarred Tinordi's exit interview

28:15 - Could Blackhawks associate GM Jeff Greenberg and former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman be on the Pittsburgh Penguins' radar?

32:20 - First-round predictions of Stanley Cup Playoffs

