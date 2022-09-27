Podcast: Seth Jones Committed to Blackhawks' Rebuild, Has No Regrets

Podcast: Jones committed to Hawks rebuild, has no regrets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Seth Jones’ future and why he doesn’t have any regrets about signing an eight-year extension with the Blackhawks. The guys also discuss Luke Richardson’s structural changes to the penalty kill, Jake McCabe’s injury timeline, Kevin Korchinski absorbing as much as he can from the veterans and much more.

0:30 - Seth Jones doesn't have "any regrets" about signing extension with Blackhawks

8:10 - Clarifying Jake McCabe's injury timeline

10:30 - Why the Blackhawks are pairing Kevin Korchinski with veterans during training camp

13:05 - Breaking down the early look at the power-play units

20:25 - Luke Richardson's penalty kill changes and why it should benefit this Blackhawks team

