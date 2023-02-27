Podcast: Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe Traded and What's Holding Up Patrick Kane Deal

Podcast: Lafferty, McCabe traded and what's holding up Kane deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis react to Sam Lafferty and Jake McCabe being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Did the Blackhawks get the best possible return? Plus, the guys discuss what the holdup is on a Patrick Kane trade to the New York Rangers, Jack Johnson traded to Colorado, the David Gust story reaches storybook levels, and more.

0:30 - Instant reaction on Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty trade to Toronto

7:20 - What's the holdup on a Patrick Kane trade between Blackhawks, Rangers?

26:20 - Jack Johnson traded back to Colorado

28:21 - David Gust's story gets better after scoring his first goal in his first NHL game

