Podcast: Reminiscing About Patrick Kane and His Legacy With Blackhawks

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Reminiscing about Kane and his legacy with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis weigh in on Patrick Kane's legacy with the Blackhawks and what they thought about the trade to the New York Rangers as a whole. Plus, an interview with GM Kyle Davidson on how the Kane trade went down, a montage of Kane's top moments with the Blackhawks, favorite memories of Kane, and much more.

0:00 - Thoughts on the Patrick Kane trade to Rangers that's finally official

13:00 - Interview with GM Kyle Davidson on how the Kane trade went down

21:00 - Montage of Kane's top moments with the Blackhawks

27:21 - Favorite memories of Kane

