Podcast: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Approaching 1,000 NHL Games Together

Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.

0:30 - The Blackhawks are trying to stay positive

5:40 - Thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit

15:47 - Reflecting on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together

26:55 - Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center

35:35 - Four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster

39:09 - Which Chicago celebrity would you want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group?

