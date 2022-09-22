Podcast: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Address Trade Rumors

Podcast: Kane, Toews address trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways from Day 1 of training camp, which included Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each addressing the trade rumors and speculation surrounding their future. The guys also touch on why they believe Luke Richardson is the right man to coach the Blackhawks during the rebuild and beyond, Maxi Domi developing a bond with Kane early on and more.

0:25 - Takeaways from Patrick Kane's comments about trade rumors, speculation about his future

3:30 - Kane talks about the Alex DeBrincat trade and how "crushing" it was to see him go

8:30 - Max Domi starting on a line with Kane

11:05 - Thoughts on Jonathan Toews' comments about his potential future

13:30 - Toews talks about why he's trying to soak everything in this season

17:05 - Why Luke Richardson will grow on the fanbase

