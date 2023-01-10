Podcast: Patrick Kane Injury Update and Lukas Reichel Is Starting to Pop

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.

0:40 - Patrick Kane injury update

6:15 - Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend

16:25 - Could Alex Stalock generate trade interest at the deadline?

18:50 - Tankathon Talk

22:00 - Scott Foster makes a return

