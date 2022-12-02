Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects

Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.

1:10 - How strong is the 2023 NHL Draft class?

2:50 - What's Connor Bedard's NHL comparable?

4:10 - The debate between Bedard and Adam Fantilli

6:05 - Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov?

7:55 - How big is the drop-off from 4 to 5?

9:00 - Is Will Smith a name to watch in the first round?

12:50 - How does the draft look as far as defensemen go?

14:50 - Is Frank Nazar going to be better than Kirby Dach?

16:10 - Are there any noteworthy goaltenders in the 2023 draft class?

19:26 - Lukas Reichel's progression

21:30 - Thoughts on tanking

