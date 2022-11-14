Podcast: Marian Hossa on Untold Stories From New Book, Blackhawks Jersey Retirement

Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.

0:25 - Hossa on the process of writing his book

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

3:25 - Hossa on tearing his ACL in the championship game of the Memorial Cup

6:40 - Hossa on being blindsided by the trade from Ottawa to Atlanta, hours after signing extension

11:25 - Hossa on turning down Pittsburgh's five-year offer to sign one-year deal with Detroit

15:25 - Hossa on his epic takeaway battles with Pavel Datsyuk

17:15 - Hossa on why he chose Chicago's 12-year offer over Tampa Bay's

21:00 - Hossa on his reaction when Jonathan Toews told him he'd get the Stanley Cup first if they beat Philadelphia in Game 6 of 2010 final

23:00 - Hossa shares one of the worst injuries of his career in 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston

24:35 - Hossa shares untold story when he lied to Cup keepers in 2015 about what happened to Lord Stanley

26:55 - Hossa provides update on skin condition

29:45 - Hossa on what his jersey retirement with Blackhawks will mean to him

32:05 - Can we expect Hossa and the Blackhawks to finalize a role with the organization soon?

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.