Podcast: Luke Richardson Assesses State of Blackhawks After First 2 Months

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with head coach Luke Richardson. Richardson shares his thoughts on the defensive zone play through the first two months, what his message to the team will be as the trade deadline approaches, his line of communication with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the progression of goaltender Arvid Soderblom and much more.

(2:43) - Richardson's thoughts on the defensive play through two months

(3:50) - How can the Blackhawks improve in the puck possession department?

(5:17) - What Richardson's message to the team will be going into the trade deadline

(6:37) - Richardson's line of communication with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the deadline approaches

(7:50) - Blackhawks are finally starting to get healthy

(9:36) - Arvid Soderblom's progression

(11:13) - How Richardson's coaching journey started

(12:30) - Did Richardson know he'd be a coach during his last year in Ottawa?

(13:49) - How Richardson's wife Stephanie has been key to his success

