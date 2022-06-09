Podcast: Liam McHugh on Year 1 of TNT's NHL Coverage, Working With Biz and More

Podcast: Interview with NHL on TNT studio host Liam McHugh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview studio host Liam McHugh to put a bow on TNT's hockey coverage after Year 1. What was it like working with Paul Bissonnette? Is the crew lobbying for potential head coaching candidate Rick Tocchet to stick around? What was the top moment on the broadcast this season? Liam gets into that and much more.
1:00 - Assessing NHL on TNT's first season and working with Paul Bissonnette
10:15 - McHugh on the process of coming up with prop ideas on set
15:00 - McHugh on the advice Ernie Johnson gave him ahead of studio role
19:30 - Is the crew trying to convince Rick Tocchet to stay?
27:05 - McHugh's favorite moment on the broadcast this season
