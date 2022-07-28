Podcast: Jonathan Toews Speaks About Blackhawks Rebuild and an Interview With Max Domi

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss Jonathan Toews' comments to The Athletic about Chicago's five-year rebuild plan and his potential future. Will the Blackhawks captain stick around for it? Plus, the guys have a sit-down interview with newly-signed forward Max Domi to discuss why he signed with a rebuilding team, why he loves playing for Luke Richardson, his family's unique relationship with Tom Brady, and much more.

1:40 - Biggest takeaways from Jonathan Toews' comments about the rebuild and his future

15:35 - Sit-down interview with Max Domi

16:45 - Domi on why Luke Richardson was a big reason he signed in Chicago

21:20 - Domi on his friendship with Connor Murphy, and their on-ice incident in April 2021

27:40 - Domi on his family's relationship with Tom Brady

