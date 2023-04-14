Podcast: Jonathan Toews Plays Last Game With Blackhawks as Season Comes to End

Podcast: Toews plays last game with Hawks as season comes to end originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Jonathan Toews playing his last game with the Blackhawks as the 2022-23 season officially comes to a close. Plus, our favorite No. 19 moments and what his potential future looks like.

1:11 - Jonathan Toews plays final game with Blackhawks

7:06 - Toews on Blackhawks not offering him a contract

25:44 - Toews on the emotions of his last game in Chicago

33:34 - Will Toews continue playing or will he retire?

38:47 - Our favorite Toews moments

