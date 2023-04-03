Chicago Blackhawks

Podcast: Jonathan Toews Makes Early Return, IceHogs Fighting for Playoffs

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Jonathan Toews making a surprise early return on Saturday. Plus, the Rockford IceHogs are fighting to keep their spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Blackhawks got some favorable scores across the NHL over the weekend, and much more.

2:47 - Jonathan Toews makes surprise early return on Saturday

10:00 - Toews said he's not near making a decision on retirement

19:20 - Rockford IceHogs trying to hang on to a playoff spot

26:00 - Blackhawks continue to lock up prospects, including Gavin Hayes

28:45 - Standings watching and another Tankathon spin

