Podcast: Jonathan Toews: ‘Could Be My Last Few Weeks' With Blackhawks

Podcast: Toews: 'Could be my last few weeks' with Hawks

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Jonathan Toews opening up about his illness and whether this could be his final few weeks with the Blackhawks and his playing career. The guys also discuss the Blackhawks finally moving into dead last with less than two weeks to go in the regular season.

1:25 - Jonathan Toews opens up about his illness

10:50 - Toews admits this could be his final weeks with Blackhawks

17:28 - Blackhawks move into sole possession of 32nd

