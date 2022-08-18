Podcast: Jack Johnson on Winning Stanley Cup, Signing With Blackhawks and More

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Interview with Stanley Cup champion Jack Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview veteran defenseman Jack Johnson, who signed a one-year deal with Chicago. What was it like to win his first Stanley Cup in Year 16 of his NHL career? Why did he feel the Blackhawks were a good fit for him? And what was it like completing his college degree while being a full-time NHL player? Johnson answers all that and more.

