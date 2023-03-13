Podcast: Is Luke Richardson Getting Enough Credit for Blackhawks' Competitiveness?

Podcast: Is Luke Richardson getting enough credit for Hawks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team's decision to shut down Cole Guttman for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury. Plus, an update on Jonathan Toews, the latest lines from practice, whether Luke Richardson is getting enough credit for keeping the Blackhawks competitive, and much more.

2:00 - Blackhawks shut down Cole Guttman for rest of season with shoulder injury

6:05 - Injury updates on Colin Blackwell, Reese Johnson, Andreas Englund, Anders Bjork and Austin Wagner

7:00 - Petr Mrazek takes puck to neck area at practice

10:00 - Jonathan Toews still isn't skating. Is it starting to feel like he won't play again this season?

18:25 - The Blackhawks' lines look like a tank roster

21:40 - Who could be the next Blackhawks captain?

25:00 - Blackhawks sign prospect Ryder Rolston to entry-level contract

28:30 - Is head coach Luke Richardson getting enough credit for the Blackhawks' competitiveness?

