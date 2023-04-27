Podcast: Interview With Rockford IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen

Podcast: Interview with Rockford head coach Anders Sorensen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen to recap the regular season and preview the Calder Cup Playoffs. Plus, Sorensen talks about Lukas Reichel's progression, why he thinks Isaak Phillips and Alex Vlasic will be "studs," whether Arvid Soderblom has the potential to be a No. 1 starter in the NHL, and much more.

1:10 - Sorensen on the challenge of the regular season with so many injuries and call-ups

9:45 - Sorensen on the importance of David Gust, Brett Seney to serve as strong supporting cast for younger players

12:00 - Sorensen on Lukas Reichel's progression

15:20 - Sorensen on why he thinks Isaak Phillips and Alex Vlasic will be "studs" with the Blackhawks

19:10 - Sorensen on whether he believes Arvid Soderblom can be a No. 1 goaltender in the NHL

20:00 - Sorensen on his communication, relationship with Luke Richardson

