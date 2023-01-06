Podcast: Interview With Rockford GM Mark Bernard on State of IceHogs

Podcast: Interview with GM Mark Bernard on state of IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs president and general manager Mark Bernard. What does it mean to him to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame? Why is Rockford having so much success this season? How is Lukas Reichel's development going? How important has it been to surround the younger players with veterans? Is Arvid Soderblom the real deal? How different is the pipeline today compared to a year ago? Bernard answers all that and more.

3:40 - What's been working so well for Rockford this season?

5:49 - Bernard on the importance of surrounding younger players with veterans

11:46 - The biggest transition from AHL to NHL

16:00 - The story of Bernard signing himself to a PTO with Rockford

20:00 - Why Bernard believes Arvid Soderblom is the real deal

24:30 - How is Lukas Reichel's development going?

28:07 - Bernard on how different the pipeline is today compared to a year ago

