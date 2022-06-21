Podcast: Interview With New Blackhawks Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey

Podcast: Interview with Hawks chief scout Mike Doneghey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview new director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey, who had the interim tag removed in March. What is Doneghey's approach going into the 2022 NHL Draft? Is he expecting to gain a first-round pick? What kind of players will his staff try to identify? What goes into the process of trying to find hidden gems in the later rounds? Doneghey hits on all that and more.

0:50 - Why Doneghey, Blackhawks are looking for speed players

3:15 - Best player available or organizational need?

4:40 - Doneghey is preparing for Blackhawks to have potential first-round pick, just in case

7:00 - The depth of this year's draft class

11:55 - The process of finding hidden gems in the later rounds of NHL Draft

